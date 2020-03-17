Classes are not cancelled.

However, Selkirk College students are asked not to arrive to class over the next week beginning March 17, 2020.

The college says staff are working to prepare a new delivery system in order to help students finish their programs and graduate. They expect the system to be in place by Monday.

“This is a very challenging and fast-moving situation, but we are working on ways to deliver the best result for our students in these trying times,” says Selkirk College President Angus Graeme. “A drastic interruption to the semester like what we are seeing is unprecedented and it takes time for instructors and support staff to make the transition. How each student completes their program might look different, but we are confident that the end result will be a solution that delivers the desired outcome for learners.”

Students at both the Nelson and Castlegar campuses at Selkirk College will be required to complete their work for the semester, even if it is not in class, so that they may get their credits.