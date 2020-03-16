In an ongoing effort to keep all members of our community healthy and safe, and to help reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission, the City of Trail will be closing the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre, the Trail Riverfront Centre, the Trail Memorial Centre, and the Willi Krause Fieldhouse effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice. At this time, City Hall will remain open to provide essential services to our citizens, and the Trail Parks and Recreation administrative staff will remain available by phone at 250-364-0858, and by email at parksadmin@trail.ca.