Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has closed Canada’s borders to non-residents.

He said that travellers that are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents will not be allowed into the country with the exception of Americans, air crews, diplomats and immediate family members of Canadian citizens.

Trudeau says airlines will ban travellers that are presenting symptoms of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, international flights will only land in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

“It is time to come home,” said Trudeau, reaching out to all Canadians currently abroad.

