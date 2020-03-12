The B.C. Government is recommending against all non-essential travel outside of Canada and is asking event organizers to cancel any gathering larger than 250 people.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health made the announcement on Thursday as B.C. now has 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, following seven new cases.

As of today we are directing all event organizers to cancel any gathering larger than 250ppl. We are recommending against all non-essential travel outside of Canada, including to the United States. Anyone choosing to travel is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) March 12, 2020

“We are strongly advising people not to travel,” said Dr. Henry in the announcement.

Despite the additional measures being taken by the B.C. Government, they are not following Ontario’s lead and closing down schools.