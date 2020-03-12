NewsSports Major Sports Leagues Suspend Seasons Due to Coronavirus SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Thursday, Mar. 12th, 2020 (Supplied by NHL, NBA, NCAA, MLB, MLS) The NHL, NBA, MLB, and MLS have officially made the decision to “suspend”, “pause”, or “delay” their seasons in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, while the NCAA has also taken measures. On Thursday morning, the NHL decided to pull the plug on their season as of now. NHL ✔@NHL The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. 25.2K 11:36 AM – Mar 12, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 14.3K people are talking about this The NHL said they hope to resume play “as soon as its appropriate and prudent” so that they can finish the season and award the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday evening, the NBA made the first move by suspending their season after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19. NBA ✔@NBA NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight’s Games 85.8K 7:46 PM – Mar 11, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 46.7K people are talking about this Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, while Donovan Mitchell was also confirmed to have COVID-19 after the team was tested in Oklahoma City. All five teams the Utah Jazz faced in the past 10 days have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those teams include the Toronto Raptors, the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons. The NBA said they will be using the hiatus “to determine next steps” moving forward. The MLB made the decision to push back opening day by two weeks following concerns with coronavirus. MLB ✔@MLB Statement from Major League Baseball: 16.6K 1:10 PM – Mar 12, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 10.3K people are talking about this Major League Soccer (MLS) also announced they would suspend operations for 30 days. Major League Soccer ✔@MLS Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days 9,135 9:42 AM – Mar 12, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 5,570 people are talking about this With March Madness approaching in the NCAA, all of the major conferences have cancelled their respective tournaments and numerous top-ranked schools like Kansas and Duke have suspended their athletic programs for the time being. On Wednesday, the NCAA said it would be prepared to play the March Madness Tournament without fans in the stands and only have “essential staff and limited family” in attendance. With Kansas and Duke both removing themselves from the tournament, it seems unlikely that March Madness will proceed, but the NCAA hasn’t officially confirmed any cancellation at this time. NCAA ✔@NCAA NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: http://on.ncaa.com/gabyq 7,145 2:31 PM – Mar 11, 2020 Twitter Ads info and privacy 8,600 people are talking about this