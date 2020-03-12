The NHL, NBA, MLB, and MLS have officially made the decision to “suspend”, “pause”, or “delay” their seasons in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, while the NCAA has also taken measures.

On Thursday morning, the NHL decided to pull the plug on their season as of now.

The NHL said they hope to resume play “as soon as its appropriate and prudent” so that they can finish the season and award the Stanley Cup.

On Wednesday evening, the NBA made the first move by suspending their season after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, while Donovan Mitchell was also confirmed to have COVID-19 after the team was tested in Oklahoma City. All five teams the Utah Jazz faced in the past 10 days have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those teams include the Toronto Raptors, the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons. The NBA said they will be using the hiatus “to determine next steps” moving forward.

The MLB made the decision to push back opening day by two weeks following concerns with coronavirus.

Major League Soccer (MLS) also announced they would suspend operations for 30 days.

With March Madness approaching in the NCAA, all of the major conferences have cancelled their respective tournaments and numerous top-ranked schools like Kansas and Duke have suspended their athletic programs for the time being. On Wednesday, the NCAA said it would be prepared to play the March Madness Tournament without fans in the stands and only have “essential staff and limited family” in attendance. With Kansas and Duke both removing themselves from the tournament, it seems unlikely that March Madness will proceed, but the NCAA hasn’t officially confirmed any cancellation at this time.