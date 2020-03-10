Police are looking to the public to help identify a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

On March 8, 2020 at approximately 11:00 AM Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to an armed robbery carried out at the pharmacy located at the Safeway on 1599 Second Ave.

The lone female suspect reportedly approached the pharmacy counter and produced a note which demanded methadone.

Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey says the suspect was also seen with a black handgun, which was concealed in a reusable shopping bag with the phrase JUST COZY printed on it.

Luckily no one was injured in this daytime incident, and the suspect was caught on video surveillance.

RCMP describe the suspect as: A Caucasian woman, approximately 5 foot 4 inches to 5 foot 6 inches tall. She was seen wearing a large dark green and yellow winter coat with the hood up, a pair of dark baggy pants, a pair of dark shoes, a black brimmed baseball cap with white lettering, a pair of sunglasses.

Police ask anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation, to contact the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.