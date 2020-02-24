Police report that on February 22, 2020, an RCMP E-Division Roaving Traffic member along with a Salmo General Duty member conducted a vehicle stop on Hwy 3/6 outside of Salmo.

Two adults were arrested during this traffic stop and quanties of drugs believed to be Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine were seized along with Canadian cash. Both suspects were released on appearance documents for Nelson Provincial Court at a future date.

Charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking will be recommended against both suspects.

Salmo RCMP Detachment Commander, Corporal Darryl ORR said in Saturday’s media release, “E-Division Roaving Traffic and the Salmo RCMP remain dedicated to the eradication of illicit drug use and trafficking in this area to ensure the public’s safety.”