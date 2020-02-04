*Files submitted by the RDCK*

Regional District of Central Kootenay Media Release

February 3, 2020

Nelson, BC: The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a BOIL WATER NOTICE for users on the Edgewood Water System. A water main leak has resulted in reduced reservoir levels and distribution pressure loss. Reservoir levels have been temporarily regained; however, repairs to the water main are ongoing. The Regional District is issuing this notice as a precautionary measure as there is a potential for the backflow of contaminants to enter the water system due to the pressure loss. Once the repairs have been completed, the system will be flushed and consumption level chlorine will be added. Users are requested to conserve water.

The RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Owners of all public facilities must post a BOIL WATER NOTICE at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the BOIL WATER NOTICE.

The RDCK will be taking measures to reduce risk; water quality will be monitored and the public will be notified when the RDCK is able to lift the Boil Water Notice.