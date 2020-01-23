Police are asking locals to help identify a male suspect who was caught on camera stealing a parcel from the front porch of a Castlegar home.

Castlegar RCMP released the following statement:

On January 15, 2020, Castlegar RCMP received a report of a package theft allegedly committed on December 17th, 2019, after it was discovered a parcel wasn’t received when expected. The home owner, who followed up with the delivery company, conducted a review of his home’s surveillance system which led to the discovery of the apparent crime caught on video.

The unknown male suspect is described as a Caucasian man, seen wearing a pair of beige pants, a grey Under Armour hoody, a black hooded jacket, a pair of black gloves, a pair of black with white runners and a pair of sunglasses over a black baseball cap.

Digital surveillance cameras strategically installed in doorways can greatly assist investigators in identifying suspects, and can effectively deter crime, states Sgt. Monty Taylor, Detachment Commander of the Castlegar RCMP. If local residents are expecting a package delivery, while they are away from their home, police suggest that they seek the assist of a trustworthy neighbour or ask the delivery driver to conceal the item in a pre-arranged location.

If you recognize the individual seen in the video, or you have any additional information that may assist investigators, you are asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.