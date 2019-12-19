Mental health and the healing effect of yoga.

Nadi Tree studio in Trail is raising money this Christmas for supplemental yoga equipment in the Daly Pavilion at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Yoga Instructor Andrea Dokuchie says she has been leading weekly yoga classes at KBRH for a year.

“The longer I was teaching there the more I could see the need for restorative yoga for introspection, for meditation. The act of adding restorative yoga props gives people a chance to really let go and deepen into their grabs and to practice all the medicine that yoga has available to you to tap into.”

From December 22nd to the 28th, Dokuchie says yoga classes at Nadi Tree will be by donation ($10 minimum) with 100% of the proceeds going toward purchasing blocks, props and bolsters for the Daly Pavilion. People can also donate said gear directly to the Nadi Tree studio. Dokuchie has also raised $250 so far in the month of December by donating 50 cents per visit.

The fundraiser is also endorsed by Trail RCMP.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP is raising awareness this Christmas 2019 season for mental health and addiction issues by highlighting the upcoming annual Nadi Tree Annual Christmas KBRH Mental Health Fundraiser. This is one of many mental health and addictions initiatives supported by the local RCMP. Police officers regularly work with clients who suffer from mental health and addictions issues. Supporting a cause such as this promotes good mental health and addiction free lifestyle within our community where thousands live, work, and play. Yoga has shown to help promote good physical and mental health and is an important part of the lives of many people who provide support service to the community. It can be an effective tool for anyone who wishes to include it as a part of a own pro-active mental and physical health plan.

The Daly Pavilion is often filled with patients from all over the West Kootenay, including Castlegar, Creston and Nelson. The maximum stay is one month and a first step toward recovery.

“When people do get a chance to do the class, they’ll have a better opportunity for full physical and mental release.” Says Dokuchie, “It does bring up a lot of emotion and you have to work through that. The more we stuff that down the more it festers and creates issues in our lives.”

Want to reach out to the Nadi Tree directly for more information? Call 1 844-317-5377