Health Canada, Simon Fraser University and the BC Lung Association are making radon detection kits available to all public libraries in the Kootenays.

Radon is radioactive and comes from naturally occurring uranium in soils and rocks and it is an odorless, tasteless, and colourless indoor air hazard that can lead to serious health issues.

There are several regions in Canada that have higher levels of uranium than others, and parts of the Kootenay and Boundary region fall into that category.

The aim of this lending program is to increase awareness about radon and encourage people to test their homes, as majority of the exposures occur where people spent most of their time. The digital monitors are extremely easy to use: all one has to do is place the device in a specific area for three to four weeks to determine the radon level in that environment.

Kits come with information about the gas and strategies to reduce exposure. Radon kits can also be purchased at places like home hardware.