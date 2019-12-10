News CP Holiday Train Returns to the Kootenays SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Monday, Dec. 9th, 2019 image supplied by CP Rail Make way for holiday cheer, the CP Holiday Train is rolling into the Kootenays on December 12. The CP holiday Train is packed with lights, decorations and a full stage with acts from Juno Award winning Country artist Terri Clark and Canadian Country Music Award winning Dallas Smith. The first stop is bright and early; 9:45 AM near Millennium Park in Creston. Next stop; Castlegar’s Heritage Society CP Station Museum at 4:00 PM Last stop of the day; the Railway Crossing at Lakeside Park in Nelson at 6:30 PM CP is asking You to take the Healthy Donations Challenge. The event has raised over $15.8 million toward local food banks, including 4.5 million pounds of food for the past 20 years. Make your donation and enjoy the festivities.