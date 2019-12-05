A busy Wednesday morning called for all hands on deck just east of Christina Lake.

Grand Forks RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services responded to a vehicle collision. But Grand Forks RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler says crews realized there were two incidents upon arrival.

“When we showed up we came across a single vehicle one. By that point we weren’t told there was two separate ones so we quickly determined that, okay, this is the first one and there’s another one about 500 metres just east of that almost in eyesight.” Explains Sgt. Pepper, “Three of us attended. My first member, she stayed at a single vehicle and dealt with that. myself and another member went to what we believed to be the more serous one.”

Police learned that a man and woman were en route to a medical appointment in Trail before losing control and sliding off the road.

“Emergency crews were required to extricate the male driver. His female passenger was able to get out under her own strength.”

Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to Boundary District Hospital.

The more severe incident involved a collision between an empty commercial tanker truck that crossed into incoming traffic and collided with a jeep. Both occupants of the jeep were also transported to hospital with the passenger receiving more advanced treatment in the Lower Mainland.

“We had a great response from the Ministry of Transportation and YRB.” Sgt. Peppler thanks everyone involved in the rescue effort while aslo keeping crews safe. “The three of us from Grand Forks plus four from West Kootenay Traffic attended and honestly, I can’t even count the amount of ambulances that were there.”

RCMP say they are still investigating and that they haven’t ruled out speed relative to conditions as a contributing factor for both collisions. If any other motorists witnessed these accidents or have dash cam video, they are asked to contact Grand Forks RCMP.

“RCMP would like to remind motorists to drive according to the weather and roadway conditions,” states Sgt. Peppler, “Area roadways can be icy and slushy, and conditions can change dramatically with little notice. Please slow down and drive accordingly.”