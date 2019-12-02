*UPDATE December 2, 2019 3:39 PM*

The occupants had been running a gas generator inside their residence which had elevated the carbon monoxide to dangerously high levels.

A Message from Trail and Greater District Detachment:

“This could have been a potentially fatal incident for the three occupants. As the winter weather gets colder and people use alternate heat and power sources, the RCMP would like to remind the public about the dangers of running gas generators indoors due to the accumulation of potentially fatal carbon monoxide. Please ensure any gas generators are operated outdoors in well ventilated areas as well as any other manufacture’s recommendations. ”

***

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a carbon monoxide call on Friday, November 29.

KBRFR arrived on the scene at 1349 3rd Ave, Trail eight minutes they received the call at 10:37 PM.

Captain Jason Milne reports that all three occupants had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and were transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

KBRFR reminds the public to install a working CO alarm on every storey to detect the deadly gas that has no smell, taste or colour.

Be sure to test and clean the alarms regularly as per the manufacturer’s instructions.

If your carbon monoxide alarm sounds, do not try to locate the source. Leave your home immediately and move to fresh air. Once outside, call 9-1-1, or emergency services.

Return to your home only after the problem has been fixed by a professional.