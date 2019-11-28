Castlegar RCMP apprehended a shoplifter who now faces 14 charges.

Police responded to a call after a Castlegar business reported a theft on Monday.

Once the shoplifter saw RCMP, he fled on foot but was caught and subsequently arrested and found with methamphetamine in his possession.

Gregory Alan Smith of Trail, BC has been charged with theft under $5000.00, possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Prior to the incident, Smith was charged with three counts of theft, two counts for mischief, three counts for breach of probation, possession of break and enters tools, breaching a recognizance and failure to comply with a court order. All of which occurred between 2018 and 2019 in the Trail area.

Smith was brought before the Nelson Courts on November 27,2019 and has since been held in custody. Smith’s next court appearance for the fourteen charges will be in Rossland Court December 5, 2019.