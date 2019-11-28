The Castlegar and District Economic Development Committee (CDEDC) is moving forward in developing a five year strategic plan.

The project will include a multi-year, tactical implementation plan focused on marketing, investment, and business attraction, retention and expansion.

This follows in the footsteps of the previous three year pilot project, where the focus was on regional collaboration, supporting new and existing businesses, marketing and the creation of a website and investors guide.

Work toward the 5 Year Economic Strategic Plan will begin in January next year. The Castlegar Chamber of Commerce says they will be seeking for public engagement be used to establish an ongoing Economic Development Program by fall 2020.

“Economic Development Manager, Mark Laver, delivered the pilot in collaboration with the community, funders, Chamber of Commerce and Destination Castlegar,” says Tammy Verigin-Burk, Executive Director of the Castlegar Chamber of Commerce. “As the program draws to an end, we’re proud of the successes and look forward to using this work as the platform for developing a long-term strategy.”

The Castlegar Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release on Monday that the Economic Development Strategic Plan will be aggressive, ambitious and provocative in identifying long-term economic development goals.

For those who have interest in the Castlegar & District Economic Development Strategic Plan, contact Tammy Verigin-Burk at the Castlegar Chamber of Commerce cdcoced@castlegar.com