Canfor Corporation announced on Monday that it will be curtailing operations in all their B.C sawmills at the end of December.

The affected sawmills will be curtailed for two weeks from December 23 through January 3, with operations resuming on January 6. WynnWood in Wyndell near Creston is the only exception. It will be curtailed for five days only.

Canfor said in their November 25 media release that the curtailments are due to the high cost of fibre and continued weak lumber markets, which are making the operating conditions in B.C. uneconomic.

“We deeply regret that our employees have been impacted by multiple curtailments in 2019, we know it has been a difficult year for our employees, contractors, their families and the local communities,” said Stephen Mackie, Senior Vice President, Canadian Operations, Canfor. “The curtailments are not a reflection on our hard-working employees or contractors. We appreciate all of their efforts and continued commitment to safety during these difficult times.”

Canfor estimates the curtailments will remove almost 58 million board feet of production output and are in addition to all previously announced capacity reductions.