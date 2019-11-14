Hunters and guide outfitters now are able to do more business online with a number of permits, payments and guiding certificate transactions can now be submitted through BC Hunting Online.

The expansion of online services for hunters and guide outfitters is meant to simplify processes.

“These changes are an important step toward meeting our commitment to improve services for rural British Columbians,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The expansion of online services for hunters and guide outfitters simplifies processes and helps avoid cumbersome paperwork.”

Guide outfitters can complete and submit guide outfitter reports using BC Hunting Online by logging into their fish and wildlife ID profiles.

Upon submission, a copy of the guide outfitter report will be automatically sent to the guided hunter’s fish and wildlife profile and stored in a database.

Information recorded on the forms may be submitted online or by mail within 30 days after a hunt concludes.

If a report or royalty isn’t submitted on time, the necessary documentation to continue work will be unavailable until previous forms are handed in.

The ministry said in a media release that the changes are part of the fourth release of the Fish and Wildlife Data and Licensing Transformation project. The project is a multi-phase plan that includes the automation of fish and wildlife business transactions.

“The BC Wildlife Federation unreservedly endorses the launch of the next release of this project,” said Chuck Zuckerman, vice-president, BC Wildlife Federation. “On behalf of our members, we would like to thank the ministry for their collaborative approach to this initiative and seek to work in a similar manner on the many projects that concern all British Columbians.”

“The Guide Outfitters Association of BC is pleased that the ministry continues to improve the licensing system for hunting,” said Scott Ellis, executive director, Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia. “This transformation project is an important step to increase business flexibility and efficiency of reporting. The goal of this modernization is to improve our fish and wildlife data and help us make better wildlife decisions.”