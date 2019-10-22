Justin Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but will lead Liberal minority government

Justin Trudeau has won a second term as prime minister, but this time, he will lead the country in the capacity of a Liberal minority government.

Trudeau won his own Montreal riding of Papineau and his Liberal party won the most seats in Parliament, 157, 13 short of what’s needed for a majority. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, whose party boosted its seat count to 121 and won the popular vote nationwide by a slim margin, predicted the Liberal minority will be short-lived. The NDP claimed 24 seats, fewer than the 39 they had before the election and falling to fourth place in the Commons behind the Liberals, Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois, which more than tripled its seat count to 32.

World leaders react to Canadian election results

American President Donald Trump has tweeted out his congratulations to Justin Trudeau for his “wonderful and hard-fought” re-election.

Trump said Canada is well served and he looks forward to working with Trudeau toward the betterment of both countries.

