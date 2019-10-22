CASTLEGAR, B.C – As the first polls in the Eastern time zone start to close, the political future of Canada begins to take shape. 99.3 The GOAT, along with our regional affiliates, will be providing the latest from the 2019 election here.

UPDATED 7:30 PM PDT

Across Canada, the Liberals have 146 elected or leading, the Conservatives 106. The Bloc Quebecois has 33 elected or leading, the NDP has 18 and the Green Party 1. The People’s Party is not reporting.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay Polls Reporting: 3

Richard Cannings (NDP) 40.6%

Helena Konanz (Conservative) 26.8%

Connie Denesiuk (Liberal) 23.7%

Tara Howse (Green) 22.0%

Sean Taylor (People’s) 5.0%

Carolina Hopkins (IND) 2.0%