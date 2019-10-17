Former U.S. President Obama endorses Liberal leader Justin Trudeau for Prime Minister

The Liberals have inserted a weighty endorsement by former U.S. president Barack Obama into a party email to potential campaign donors.

Obama said in a tweet that the world needs Justin Trudeau’s “progressive leadership now.” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was unfazed by the endorsement, saying he has millions of Canadians behind him and he’s not interested in what former foreign leaders are saying. Meanwhile, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh wrapped up his Quebec campaign with a rally in Montreal on Wednesday.

New report finds fewer people in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario prescribed opioids last year

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says fewer people in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario were prescribed opioids last year compared with 2013.

The agency says in a report released Thursday that those three provinces were the only ones to provide complete data on opioids, showing eight per cent fewer people were prescribed the drugs and the number that didn’t start on them went down by 10 per cent.

One year since Canada legalized recreational pot

It’s been exactly one year since Canada legalized recreational pot.

Abbotsford, B.C. police chief Mike Serr, who also co-chaired the drug advisory committee for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, says there is still some work to do. He says while legalization was the right way to go, the goal of keeping pot out of the hands of criminals and youth has not yet been achieve

Outline Brexit deal reached, still must be formally approved

An outline Brexit deal has been reached between European Union and British negotiators after days of intense talks.

The deal must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that the two sides had struck a “great new deal” and urged U.K. lawmakers to ratify it in a special session on Saturdayd.

Tentative contract agreement announced for American General Motors workers

The United Auto Workers’ top bargainer with General Motors says a tentative contract agreement announced yesterday will bring “major gains” to striking American workers.

Local union chiefs will gather in Detroit Thursday morning to hear details of the deal before deciding whether to take down picket lines.