Illegal mail-order cannabis is still cheaper

Canadian cannabis users are paying less for legal weed. Stats Can reports for the first time the price of legal weed has dropped almost 4-percent to $10.23. But illegal cannabis also fell almost 6-percent to $5.59 a gram. The agency used its crowdsourcing StatsCannabis app to compile the numbers

More promises as Election Day draws closer

On the campaign trail the leaders continue to make promises. This morning Conservative leader Andrew Scheer vowed to put a stop to illegal immigration. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said a tax cut for middle income Canadians would be the party’s first order of business if it is re-elected. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh warned voters not to take part in strategic voting, combating the Liberals claim that a vote for the NDP would help the Conservatives.

Thousands are fleeing Syria as Turkish invasion begins

In a series of tweets U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at critic’s disapproval of his decision to pull troops out of Syria. He says he is focused on the big picture and not on “stupid endless wars” in the Middle East. Earlier today Turkey began it invasion into Syria.

Bad bosses offer big reason to quit

We’ve all heard the mantra—people leave bad bosses not companies. According to a new study by a staffing firm; two out of five Canadian workers have quit jobs because of their manager. The study surveyed 400 full and part-time office workers during the month of April.