News RCMP investigating after middle school girls report man exposing himself SHARE ON: Ludvig Drevfjall, staff Tuesday, Oct. 8th, 2019 RCMP police vehicle (Alex Skultety, MyKootenayNow.com staff) TRAIL, B.C. – RCMP are pleading to the public to help identify a man after three 10-year old girls reported seeing a man exposing himself to them and attempting to get their attention. The incident was reported to have taken place near the intersection of Highway 3 B and McBride Street, in Trail on Saturday. According to a news release, three ten-year-old girls reported a man “waved to the girls, commented they looked cute and exposed his genitals through a hole in his pants”. Police write the following: The male was Caucasian, approximately 20-30 years old, with dark ear length hair, brown eyes, short stubble beard, approximately 5’8″, with a slim build. The male was wearing a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts with a hole in the crotch, black thigh-high leggings, and white flat shoes. The male was smoking a cigarette. Please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 if you witnessed this incident or have any information about the identity of the suspect.