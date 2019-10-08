TRAIL, B.C. – RCMP are pleading to the public to help identify a man after three 10-year old girls reported seeing a man exposing himself to them and attempting to get their attention.

The incident was reported to have taken place near the intersection of Highway 3 B and McBride Street, in Trail on Saturday.

According to a news release, three ten-year-old girls reported a man “waved to the girls, commented they looked cute and exposed his genitals through a hole in his pants”.

Police write the following:

The male was Caucasian, approximately 20-30 years old, with dark ear length hair, brown eyes, short stubble beard, approximately 5’8″, with a slim build. The male was wearing a black zippered hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts with a hole in the crotch, black thigh-high leggings, and white flat shoes. The male was smoking a cigarette.

Please contact the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250-364-2566 if you witnessed this incident or have any information about the identity of the suspect.