TRAIL, B.C – Traffic over the Victoria Street Bridge might slow down temporarily due to inspection work.

On Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3, 2019, the City of Trail will be performing an annual inspection on the City of Trail’s decorative lights that are installed on the arches of the Victoria Street Bridge.

The inspection will start at 7:00 AM on both days.

The City of Trail writes in a news release that the be bridge will be required to close one side of the bridge at a time as they advance through the inspection.

Two-way traffic will share one side of the bridge at a time.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to obey the posted signage and to take extra caution while traveling over the bridge.