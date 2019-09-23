Liberals promising better health care access if put back into office.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised every Canadian will have access to a family doctor, mental health services and prescription drugs if re-elected. When it comes to health care, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he’ll replace ageing MRI and CT scanners across the country. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh vowed to provide free dental care for uninsured Canadians in households making under $70,000. Elizabeth May’s Green Party planned to integrate mental health services and expand psychotherapy along with clinical counselling into the health care system.

Latest poll has Conservatives barely ahead of Liberals

Any advantage the Conservatives gained in the Blackface scandal seems to be gone. The Tories started the weekend with a five point lead, which has dwindled down to just over one percent. The newest Nanos poll has support for the Conservatives at 34 per cent. The NDP’s are almost up to 13 per cent and the Green Party is at just over 10 per cent.

UN summit in NYC focused on lowering carbon emissions

World leaders are in New York City talking climate change. Only those with action plans will be allowed to address the UN though. The hope is to reignite some moment into the 2015 Paris Agreement and get countries working on significantly reducing carbon emissions.