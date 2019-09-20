NDP leader Singh says he’s open to talking to Trudeau privately about appearing in blackface

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is open to talking to Justin Trudeau about appearing in blackface, as long it remains a private conversation.

The Liberal camp contacted Sigh’s people to ask about the two meeting so Trudeau can apologize personally for his actions. Singh is the only major federal party leader of colour in Canadian history.

Party leaders continue down campaign trail

The major political parties were back on the campaign trail as the blackface scandal continues to percolate for Trudeau.

In Toronto on Friday, he unveiled a plan to ban military assault-type weapons. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pledged $1.5-billion for more MRI and CT scan machines at health facilities. Green Leader Elizabeth May is pledging better bus and rail service across the country as part of the party’s transportation plan.

General Motors recalling vehicles in Canada and U.S. over suspension weld

General Motors is recalling more than 107-thousand 2015 through 2018 Chevrolet Trax small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada.

It says a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems.