Video surfaces in latest Trudeau blackface scandal

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will face the public at around 1 p.m. EST in response to the two photos and now one video of him in darkface. The film obtained by Global News shows Trudeau with his face and arms covered in black makeup. Conservative and Green Leaders Andrew Scheer and Elizabeth May weighed in on the original picture of Trudeau dressed as Aladdin in brownface. They responded with shock and called the picture a lack of judgment. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responded to the latest images saying it questions the sincerity of Trudeau’s words when he talks about multiculturalism and diversity.

First vape related illness leads to call from health groups to change regulations

A coalition of Canadian health groups is calling for vapes to have the same advertising and flavour restrictions as tobacco. The appeal was made during a news conference in Ottawa. The first vape related illness was recorded in Southern Ontario (London for Ontario stations) earlier this week.

Iran doesn’t want confrontation but will protect territory if attacked

Iran’s foreign minister says there will be “all-out war” if there is an attack on his country in retaliation for the drone strike on Saudi Arabia. A rebel group in Yemen that is backed by Iran took responsibility for the attack, but Iran denied any involvement. The minister added the country didn’t want confrontation, but wouldn’t blink to defend its territory.