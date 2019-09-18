Gas to go up today but not for long

An expert advised drivers across Ontario to avoid filling up Wednesday. Gas Price Wizard Dan McTeague tweeted that prices will go up four cents a litre today but drop three cents tomorrow. Gas prices are fluctuating because of the drone attack on Saudi oil installations.

Day 7 campaign trial wraps up

The Liberal and Conservative parties continue to woo families with campaign promises. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau promised to make maternity and parental benefits tax-free, while Conservative leader Andrew Scheer promised to boost what the government pays to help parents saving for their kid’s education. Meanwhile, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh promised millions in funding for affordable housing and Green Party leader Elizabeth May called for more control over Canadian’s digital privacy.

Conservative and Green Parties forced to remove blunders from social media

It was a day of digital missteps for at least two parties on the campaign trail. The Conservatives were forced to remove two tweets from Twitter. Tory campaign headquarters tweeted the RCMP had confirmed Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was under investigation. The RCMP issued a statement the comment was about all investigations. Then, Comedian Rick Mercer demanded a Tory candidate in B.C. remove a tweet with an altered meme that made it look like he was endorsing the Conservative Party. And the Green Party removed campaign training videos after CTV News discovered that some contained personal information of voters.

B.C. parent arrested for allegedly paying $400,000 to get son into UCLA

Another parent from B.C.was arrested in connection to the U.S. college admission scandal. The mother from Surrey was arrested in Spain on Monday. It’s alleged she paid $400,000 to have her son attend UCLA.