PM will visit Governor General at 10 am EST

Even though it seems we have been in a federal election campaign for months now, the official start will begin tomorrow. Sources tell several media outlets that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Governor General Julie Payette to ask her to dissolve Parliament. That paves the way for the federal election on October 21st.

“The Blob” is back in the Pacific

The Blob is back. Named by scientists “the Blob” is a massive pool of warm water that stretches from the Bering Sea to Mexico in the Pacific Ocean including along the coast of British Columbia. It is caused by warm surface water not mixing with deeper water. Hot weather has caused this massive pool to form and scientists say it could threaten marine life and fisheries.

PM says feds will support clean-up in Atlantic Canada

Promising to support clean-up efforts in Nova Scotia the Prime Minster thanked first responders today. Justin Trudeau and two cabinet ministers visited the island where Hurricane Dorian caused massive devastation over the weekend. Hydro is slowly being restored across the Maritime provinces where damage is unprecedented.

Next Harvest Moon won’t happen on a Friday the 13th until 2049

Keep your eyes to the sky on Friday night as the closest moon to the autumnal equinox, or harvest moon will rise. The moon was named in the 18th century and was used as a marker by farmers to signal when to harvest their crops. The bright light allowed them to work a bit later into the night. The Harvest Moon will be most visible in the Mountain and Pacific Time zones just after 9:30 Friday night.

Trump says “You’re Fired” to National Security Adviser

The contentious relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security adviser has been severed. Trump announced he fired John Bolton in a tweet earlier today. The two had ongoing disagreements on Iran and Afghanistan as well as several other international issues.