Canadian woman victim of Hurricane Dorian

A Canadian victim of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is described by her cousin as someone who would help anyone in need.

The woman from Windsor, Ontario worked at the Every Child Counts School with young adults with autism and her cousin says in a Facebook post that she lost her best friend. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to bring her body back to Canada with the extra funds being donated to rebuild the school.

Ottawa spends record amount to cover costs of medical marijuana for veterans

The federal government spent a record $75-million to cover the cost of medical marijuana for veterans last year.

It’s on track to spend nearly $100-million this year. Ottawa reimburses veterans for a maximum of three grams of medical marijuana per day, down from the previous maximum of 10 grams.

Prime Minister Trudeau says a future national child care program “up to the provinces”

PrimeMinister Justin Trudeau says a future national child care program is up to the provinces.

He says the federal government would act as a partner, if re-elected next month. Trudeau defended his government’s 10-year, $7.5-billion funding of child care across the country.