TRAIL, B.C – Residents in Trail can now dump their discarded motor oil and antifreeze materials in a refined oil recycling plant in Trail.

“It is great to see Darrell and Rocky Dickson, Owners of OK Tire in Trail, being proactive in upgrading their used oil recycling infrastructure to ensure that their customers have an easy and convenient facility to dispose of their used oil and antifreeze materials,” said David Lawes, Executive Director, BC Used Oil Management Association.

The facility has been given several upgrades, as well as improved signage for visibility.

Lawes advises those who have old motor oil sitting around to bring it in sooner than later, as it improves the chance of successfully turning it into a new product.