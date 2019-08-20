Canadian Armed Forces investigating reserve member for alleged participation in hate group

The Canadian Armed Forces is investigating a reserve member with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg for allegedly participating in a hate group.

Master Corporal Patrik Mathews last worked with the unit in May and was to return in September. Brigade commander Colonel Gwen Bourque says racist behaviour is prohibited, but that no military charges have been laid yet.

Conservative leader promising non-refundable tax credit for new parents if elected

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is promising a non-refundable tax credit for new parents receiving federal benefits if he wins the October election.

Scheer says it will put money in the pockets of new parents to help pay for the things they need for a new baby. It’s a plan he first unveiled in 2018 and the parliamentary budget officer calculated it would cost the federal treasury about $600-million in its first year.

Emergency meeting on Parliament Hill over report into SNC-Lavalin affair

Some MPs will be back on Parliament Hill on Wednesday to decide whether to dig more deeply into the federal ethics watchdog’s critical report on how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau handled the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Conservatives and New Democrats pushed for the emergency meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee.

Facebook launches new security tool

Facebook is launching a long-promised tool in South Korea, Ireland and Spain that lets users block it from gathering information about them on outside websites and apps.

It’s not clear when the tool will be available to Canadian users. Facebook is adding a place where users can see the activity that Facebook tracks outside its service and if they choose, they can turn it off.