Rosemount cooked diced chicken recalled

Rosemount diced cooked chicken is being recalled from Canadian grocery stores because of a listeria scare. The 4.54 kilogram packages, with a pack date of January 1st 2019, were sold in most if not all provinces. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says if you have it in your fridge throw it out or return it to where you bought it.

Alberta pipeline rupture will take three weeks to clean up

A pipeline rupture has dumped 40-thousand litres of oil into an Alberta creek. It happened on Thursday near Drayton Valley. Cleanup is expected to take three weeks. The Alberta Energy Regulator says there has been no evidence that wildlife has been impacted by the spill.

Freeland accused of meddling in China’s internal policy

Canada is being told to butt-out of China’s internal affairs. Over the weekend, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland condemned the violence in ongoing protests over democratic freedom in Hong Kong. That prompted Chinese officials to accuse her of meddling in internal policy and not international law.

Could “Jihadi Jack” become Canada’s sole responsibility?

The Canadian government says it is disappointed the UK has revoked the citizenship of an accused ISIS fighter. Jack Letts known as “Jihadi Jack” held dual Canadian-UK citizenship but now that his passport has been revoked across the pond the jailed alleged ISIS fighter may become the sole responsibility of this country.

Iceland mourns loss of first glacier

Iceland has marked the disappearance of its first glacier in the wake of climate change. In a ceremony yesterday a plaque was placed on the bare rock where the glacier has melted away. Scientists warn that more than 400 other glaciers on the subarctic island could be subject to the same fate.