Canadian woman narrowly escapes attack in New Zealand

A Canadian woman from Halifax is mourning the loss of her fiance in a random attack in New Zealand in which she narrowly escaped with her life.

Bianca Buckley and her Australian fiance were sleeping in a camper van on New Zealand’s north island when someone opened fire early Friday. The shooter took the van, and the body of her fiance was found when the vehicle was later abandoned.

Ottawa announces plan to help Canadian dairy producers

The federal government has come out with details of its plan to help Canadian dairy producers who are losing market share to Europe and Pacific Rim countries.

However in Moncton Friday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer suggested it’s no different than the one the Harper government offered. Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau made the $1.75 billion compensation announcement in Quebec, which has a large dairy industry.

Prime Minister Trudeau announces new committee to help promote skilled trades

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the creation of a new advisory committee to help promote apprenticeships and skilled trades.

Trudeau says getting into trades as a career can be difficult. The advisory committee is to lay the groundwork for a national campaign to encourage apprenticeships and promote the skilled trades as a career.

More protests expected in Hong Kong this weekend

Hong Kong is bracing for another weekend of mass protests, as members of China’s paramilitary police practice crowd control tactics in a nearby city.

Demonstrations are already underway with thousands of protesters showing up to a park in central Hong Kong. The biggest rally is planned for Sunday.