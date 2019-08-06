Venezuela and Uruguay advise citizens to postpone trips to U.S. after mass shootings

The two mass shootings in the U.S. have prompted a couple of South American countries to issue warnings about travelling there. Venezuela and Uruguay are advising its residents to postpone travel plans to the states and take precautions if they go. A total of 31 people were killed in two shootings on opposite sides of the country within 24 hours of each other.

First African-American woman to win Nobel prize for literature dies

The works of Toni Morrison are being celebrated as news is released that she passed away at 88. She was the first female African American to win the Nobel Prize for literature. The author is considered a pioneer of modern literature and wrote classics such as “Beloved” and “Song of Solomon.” Her family said she passed peacefully after a brief illness.

Dengue virus has killed over 600 people in the Philippines this in 2019

The Philippines is in a national epidemic as its health department has declared an outbreak of dengue. The country has seen almost 150,000 cases in the first half of the year and has caused over 600 deaths. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash.