Casey Kenny, staff Friday, Aug. 2nd, 2019 Prime Minister Trudeau announces new housing agreement for Nunavut Nunavut's premier says the territory is no place for anyone to be homeless. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new housing agreement Friday morning to help address the housing crisis across the territory. It will provide 290-million-dollars over eight years to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, as well as repair and build affordable homes. Foreign Affairs Minister calls meeting with China a "positive step" Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is calling her meeting with China's foreign minister a positive step in the complicated relationship between Ottawa and Beijing. She's describing the meeting as a positive step toward getting two Canadians released. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the government should have filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization by now about China banning Canadian agricultural exports and should also have appointed a new ambassador. FBI concerned about online conspiracy theories The FBI has issued an intelligence bulletin outlining its concerns that online conspiracy theories could inspire real-life violence. It says anti-government, identity-based and fringe political conspiracy theories very likely motivate some domestic extremists to commit violence.