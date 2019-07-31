RCMP scaling back search for teen murder suspects

The RCMP is not ending its search for two teenage murder suspects, but it is going to start scaling it back.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy says she knows it’s not the news the victims’ families and people livingin the Gillam, Manitoba area wanted to hear. There have been no confirmed sightings of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod in the past week. They’re charged with second-degree murder in the death of a University of British Columbia professor and are suspects in the shooting deaths of an Australian man and his American girlfriend.

Federal Health Minister says Canada talking to U.S. officials about drug plans

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor is responding to groups concerned about busloads of Americans coming north to buy prescription drugs.

They want her to safeguard Canada’s supply of medications. Petitpas Taylor’s office says the government is talking to U.S. officials about plans to allow imports of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and is working to avoid any adverse effects on supply or drug costs.

Sobeys phasing out plastic bags as of February

Sobeys is going to phase out plastic bags at its grocery stores by February.

Canadians go through hundreds of millions of single-use plastic bags at grocery stores each year, and the big chains are facing pressure from increasingly eco-conscious consumers to do more to eliminate their plastic-centric packaging.