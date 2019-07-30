RCMP fail to find suspected B.C. murderers in second Manitoba community

A small police presence remains in York Landing but most have left after failing to find two suspects wanted for three murders in B.C. It’s being reported that RCMP along with military aircraft, drones, and K9 units are heading back to Gillam, Manitoba. The manhunt for Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod is now in its seventh day.

Police believe hacked credit card info of Capital One customers was shared

Online bragging led to an arrest of the woman responsible for hacking over 100 million Capital One customers’ personal info. The FBI identified Paige Adele Thompson of Seattle as the culprit and charged her with computer fraud and abuse. Police said she did the hacking between March and July. They allege Thompson shared info she found with others online.

Grilled cheese may pose choking hazards for elderly

Quebec health officials are reevaluating whether grilled cheese should still be served in seniors homes. Two residents have choked to death in recent years on the common food dish. CTV News reported that a coroner recommended both local and provincial health authorities review the risks of grilled cheese sandwiches for seniors.