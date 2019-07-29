Two B.C. murder suspects may have been spotted in new Manitoba town

The search for the two teens suspected of killing three people in B.C. is moving south. RCMP spent the better half of last week searching Gillam, Manitoba. Police said they got a tip that two boys who matched the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted in York Landing, about 90 km southwest of Gillam.

Police kill mass shooter at California festival

Three people are dead and 15 injured after another mass shooting at a festival in the U.S. It happened at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California. Police say the gunman had a rifle and gained entry by cutting a hole in the fence to avoid security. Once he opened fire police responded in minutes and fatally shot him.

U.S. House of Representatives didn’t ratify USMCA before breaking for summer

There is some worry U.S. President Donald Trump may withdraw from the current NAFTA deal before the new one is in place. The U.S. House of Representatives started its summer break without ratifying the USMCA. Canada has been waiting to see what America will do, while Mexico is the only of the three to give it full approval.

American’s have to pay up to 10 times more for insulin when compared to Canada

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called American pharmaceutical companies greedy as he came to Canada for cheaper insulin. He arrived in Windsor, Ontario Sunday with a group of diabetics from south of the border. Americans have to pay upwards of 10 times more for the same vial of insulin from the same manufacturer.