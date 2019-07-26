Category 2 open fires will be prohibited in the Southeast Fire Centre as of July 26, at noon Pacific time (Stock photo)

KOOTENAYS, B.C. – The B.C Wildfire Service has implemented a Category 2 prohibition to prevent wildfires.

The prohibition includes:

* open fires larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high;

* stubble or grass fires of any size over any area;

* the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description;

* the use of air curtain burners;

* the use of sky lanterns;

* the use of fireworks; and

* the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice).

These prohibitions do not apply to campfires that are smaller than a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes. Campfires should not be lit or kept burning during windy conditions. Anyone who lights a campfire must ensure that sufficient water, tools and people are on hand to contain it.

The B.C Wildfire service says to make sure that the fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Those violating the rules may face substantial fines.