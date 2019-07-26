RCMP confirm two sightings of B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Manitoba

Police are searching the woodlands by ground and air around Gillam, Manitoba for two teens accused of three murders in B.C. RCMP said they have two confirmed sightings of the men in the area. The last was Monday before a burned-out SUV they were using was found. Police haven’t received any stolen vehicle reports so the two may be on foot.

A parasite that can cause a deadly infection in humans found in Alberta

A tapeworm that causes a tumour-like disease in humans is now common in Alberta wildlife. The infection is called alveolar echinococcosis and it develops slowing over multiple years. It causes lesions, particularly in the liver, and can be fatal if left untreated. Six people in the province have been diagnosed with the disease in the past three years. It is spread through coyote and wolf droppings.

Canadians in an “ugly mood” when thinking about federal government

Canadians aren’t happy with the federal government, in fact, they are angry. A Nanos Research study showed 30 percent felt pessimistic about the Liberals, which was the most common feeling. Next was anger at just over one-fifth of participants. A Nanos official says people are in an “ugly mood” when thinking about the government.

Numbers available on how much federal parties spending on Facebook ads

The two top parties in Canada are spending a lot more than the rest for ads on Facebook leading up to October’s federal election. According to the company’s ad library, the liberals have spent the most at just over $90,000. The Conservatives are right behind at around $87,000. The NDP has spent under $400 on Jagmeet Singh’s page.

Gel comprised of common virus’ can fight bacteria and purify water

Researchers believe they have made a medical breakthrough. A group from McMaster University said they have converted common types of viruses into a gel that fight bacteria. According to CTV News, the gel can be used for a variety of things from healing wounds to purifying water. It can also target specific bacteria.