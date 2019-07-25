RCMP believes B.C. murder suspects could be hiding in woods

The search is intensifying for two teens suspected of murdering three people in BC. Police have locked down Gillam, Manitoba, a small town 1,000 km north of Winnipeg. Officers are now looking in woods surrounding the area. RCMP confirmed they found a burned vehicle the two teens were using just north of the town.

Billionaire facing sex tracking charges found injured in jail cell

Police believe U.S. billionaire Jeffrey Epstein may have attempted suicide in his jail cell. He was found by guards semi-conscious with injuries to his neck. They are not believed to be serious though. Epstein is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls and was denied bail last week in New York on sex trafficking charges.

Europe enters second heatwave of Summer

Experts are warning that record-breaking high temperatures in the summer could become the new norm. Europe is entered its second heat wave of the season. So far France, the Netherlands and Belgium have broken records, with Britain expected to join them later this week. Climate scientists predict similar results around the world.