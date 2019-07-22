Dave Loverock is considered one of the best in his field. (Photo: Supplied by City of Trail)

TRAIL, B.C. – He has spent years perfecting the ice for the New York Rangers. Now, icemaker Dave Loverock is going to teach staff at the Trail Recreation center how to prepare world-class ice for hockey players and figure skaters.

“This is a very rare opportunity to learn from one of the true masters that have shaped the ice-making industry,” Robert Baker, the Deputy Director of Trail Parks and Recreation said.

The two-day course will be held at Trail Memorial Centre July 25 – 26.

“In addition to installing ice for the NHL, Mr. Loverock continues to advance the ice paint industry by developing the latest technologies that are being used by ice makers across the globe for the highest levels of curling, hockey, figure skating, and speed skating. We are excited to meet Dave and we are eager to learn the latest tricks of the trade.”