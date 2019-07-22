Investigations continue into mysterious fatal cases in northern B.C.

The Mounties are asking people to “remain vigilant” after two apparently unconnected cases in northern British Columbia involving a dead man and a couple believed to have been murdered.

A body was found Friday after the discovery four days earlier of the bodies of a man and a woman on the side of the Alaska Highway, about 470 kilometres away. Police have asked anyone who may have seen the 23-year-old Australian man his 24-year-old American girlfriend to contact them.

Federal fight brewing over Canada Food Guide

Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says it’s the Conservatives who are not listening to science when it comes to revamping the Canada Food Guide.

Petitpas Taylor says the Conservatives are willing to throw away research and evidence that helped in the creation of the new guide. In January, Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes and focused on eating more plant-based protein. However, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer recently told dairy industry members that the Liberals changed the guide based on political ideology.

New study shows increasing number of Ontario women dealing with alcohol-related health issues

A new study suggests the rate of alcohol-related emergency room visits by women rose 86 per cent in Ontario between 2003 and 2016.

That’s compared with a 53 per cent increase for men. Researchers say alcohol-related health problems are posing a growing burden on ERs.