Crime severity up in most provinces but still overall lower than 10 years ago

Reported crime in Canada continues to increase. The CBC cited data from Stats Canada which shows this is the fourth straight year the numbers have gone up. It is being boosted by fraud which includes online and telephone scams. Alberta and British Columbia were stable while only the Yukon, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia saw decreases.

SNC Lavalin expected significant losses

SNC Lavalin Group is expecting big losses outside of the scandal. The Canadian Press reported that the organization is looking at a significantly lower 2019 than anticipated. The engineering giant is reorganizing to cut ties with its poorer performing segments. It also got hit with almost $2 billion in impairments charges to its oil and gas division.

Trump says Iran’s claim the country caught CIA spies is a lie

Iran officials said they caught 17 spies and have sentenced some to death. The Associated Press says they were Iranian Nationalists recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency to keep tabs on the country’s nuclear program. It wasn’t reported how many were sentenced to death. The U.S. President Donald Trump said the claim is a lie.