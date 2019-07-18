American president’s actions come under scrutiny in Canada

European Council President Donald Tusk didn’t pull any punches at a Montreal news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tusk told reporters he’s happy that no one in the city has shouted “send him back.” That’s what U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters shouted at a rally Wednesday night when he referred to a Democratic Congresswoman, one of four women of colour that he suggested should “go back” to their home countries.

President Trump denies that he encouraged chants at rally

American President Donald Trump is claiming that he tried to stop his supporters from chanting “Send her back!” — in reference to a Somali-born Democratic congresswoman.

Trump says he “was not happy” when supporters began shouting the phrase at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina. He’s also claiming that he thought he ended the chant, saying he started speaking quickly after it began. However, video shows Trump pausing for roughly 13 seconds and not admonishing his supporters as he went on with his speech.

Prime Minister Trudeau criticized over pipeline

A climate action group plans to protest outside a Victoria hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending a Liberal fundraising event Thursday evening.

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island is against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and is calling its protest “Crudeau Trudeau versus the People.”

Record setting heat across Canada in June

Meteorologists say Earth sizzled to its hottest June on record this year.

Scientists say the record heat is what is expected with man-made climate change. One Climate Scientist says average temperatures around the world broke a record last month. It beat out 2016 for the hottest June with records going back to 1880.