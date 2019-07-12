Trans Mountain Pipeline still seeing lots of opposition

Justin Trudeau will meet with workers at the Trans Mountain Pipeline as he visits the site in Edmonton today. The Canadian Press reported that the Prime Minister is being accompanied by the Natural Resources Minister. The project continues to face opposition as six B.C. First Nations and two environmental groups are challenging the pipeline in court.

Labour Secretary resignation announced by Trump at White House

Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta is resigning due to scrutiny over how he handled Jeffrey Epstein’s secret plea deal over a decade ago. According to The Associated Press, U.S. President Donald Trump made the announcement this morning. Epstein is accused of abusing dozens of underage girls and is facing sex trafficking charges.

At least four earthquakes hit the west coast in less than two weeks

No injuries reported after yet another earthquake hit the west coast. The Canadian Press reported the 4.6 magnitude tremor struck Seattle but was felt as far north as Vancouver. The U.S. Geological Survey said it happened just before 3 a.m. local time. This is at least the fourth earthquake to hit the west coast in less than two weeks.