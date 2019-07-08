Environmental groups say Canada’s spy service went too far over Northern Gateway

There’s proof that Canada’s spy service went too far in monitoring opponents of Enbridge’s now-abandoned Northern Gateway pipeline project.

That’s according to some environmental groups who say the government used the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to spy on ordinary people and shared the information it gathered with the energy industry. The B.C. Civil Liberties Association says the documents, which it calls “The Protest Papers,” are heavily redacted but appear to validate its original claim that C-SIS overstepped its legal authority.

Women who experienced harassment while with RCMP may be financially compensated

Women who experienced gender or sexual harassment while working with or volunteering for the RCMP may be eligible for compensation now that a class-action lawsuit filed against the force has been settled.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs says as many as 15-hundred claimants may be eligible for some of as much as $100-million. They say eligible payments would range from 10-thousand to $220-thousand for a proven claim if the settlement is approved by Federal Court.

Conservative leader says he would scrap new standards for vehicles

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would scrap new standards that will force cleaner-burning fuels for vehicles.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Scheer surmises the new standards due to take effect in 2022 could increase the cost of gas by at least four cents a litre.