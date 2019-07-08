WARFIELD, B.C – Multiple residences in Warfield and Trail were hit by thieves over the weekend.

Theives stole power tools, generators, ladders and alcohol from garages on Shakespeare and Dickens street.

Police say they are now on the lookout for a couple who were seen acting suspiciously in the area on Saturday and Sunday night.

The male wore a hooded sweatshirt and was in company with a short, skinny female with blond hair.

On the weekend, thefts were also reported from an unlocked car in Trail and the men’s locker room at the Aquatic Center, where a wallet and keys were stolen.

Trail RCMP is asking the public to make sure houses, garages and cars are locked, and to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.