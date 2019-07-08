Iran at enriching uranium one percent higher than 2015 deal allows

Iran is getting closer to nuclear weapon capability, but they still have a long way to go. According to The Associated Press, the country is already enriching uranium at a higher level than was agreed upon in a 2015 deal. Iran has just passed the 3.5 percent level of enrichment allowed, which is enough to generate power but still 85 percent short of creating a warhead.

Text, internet and data remains unaffected by voice call issue on Canadian cell phone servers

Service providers are scrambling to fix an issue as cell phone users across the country are experiencing dropped calls. The Canadians Press reported that the problems started yesterday afternoon but seem to only affect voice calls. Rogers said text, internet and data service are still operational. Bell, Telus and Freedom users also reported similar problems.

Only five years worth of carbon emissions could be stored if If all available land on Earth planted trees

A worldwide effort to plant one trillion trees might not be enough to fight climate change. CTV News cited a report which showed there are almost one billion hectares of room on Earth to plant trees. If that happened, the trees could store more than 200 gigatonnes of Carbon, or five times what is produced in one year.